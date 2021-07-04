6 WWE storylines that could only have happened in the ThunderDome

The ThunderDome era in WWE is now approaching its end since the company has announced its return to the road later this month.

WWE's return to their live event schedule also means that live fans will be allowed in the arena for the first time in more than a year.

When the COVID-19 pandemic caused a lockdown all over the world, WWE was forced inside their Performance Center in March last year. They have since been able to make the best out of the current restrictions.

These restrictions are starting to ease all over the world and whilst many superstars and fans are excited to get back on the road, there are many things that WWE won't be able to do when live fans return.

The following article looks at just six WWE storylines that wouldn't have happened if there were live fans in attendance.

#6. Would RAW Underground have debuted in WWE If there were live fans?

One of the more forgettable segments that debuted during the pandemic era was RAW Underground. The show was hosted by Shane McMahon and was basically a backstage fight club that allowed several of WWE's former MMA stars to show off their skills.

The show was short-lived and was recorded at the Performance Center with many NXT talents in the audience. After several COVID-19 outbreaks in the PC, the show was scrapped.

Since the whole show is filmed backstage and takes up most of the final hour of RAW, it's hard to imagine that WWE would have pushed this out in front of a live audience. It appears that one good thing that came from RAW Underground is current RAW Tag Team Champion Omos.

#5. Eva Marie's debut with Doudrop

Eva Marie's return to the WWE would have been an interesting one if there were live fans in attendance. Marie wasn't a popular star in the company ahead of her departure in 2017 and has since returned with Piper Niven as her enforcer.

Marie has given Niven an interesting new name on Monday Night RAW which has definitely created some discussion on social media. The fact that Piper is already well-known to the WWE Universe makes this a tough story for WWE to be able to play out in front of a live crowd.

It will be interesting to see how this story moves forward when the fans return since it's likely that "Piper" chants will hijack the segments.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Jack Cunningham