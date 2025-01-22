6 WWE stars who have go away heat

WWE has a wealth of talented superstars across RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. Some of these superstars are beloved and others are hated. Most fall into one of two categories: heels or babyfaces.

Babyfaces are the good guys or the heroes. They are the stars fans typically love and admire, and above all else, cheer for. Meanwhile, heels are the villains. They are typically the ones fans dislike and boo.

While some wrestlers are booed simply because they're villains and fans play along, other heels tend to be genuinely disliked by the audience. Sometimes, this can be known as "go away heat," especially if it applies to a wrestler fans simply don't want to see.

This article will take a look at six names in World Wrestling Entertainment who are totally despised by the fans. Some of this "go away heat" may be genuine animosity while others are simply wrestlers fans love to hate. Regardless, they all get a lot of heat from the audience.

Below are six WWE stars who have 'go away' heat.

#6. Roxanne Perez & #5. Cora Jade, fans are seemingly ready for them to move on

Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade are a duo on WWE NXT. In the past, the pair were the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions. They had a public split, but reunited last year and now look to run World Wrestling Entertainment's developmental brand, NXT.

While Cora has gotten heat from the WWE audience for a long time, it has reached new heights since re-aligning with Roxanne. As for Perez, she is receiving more heat from the crowd than ever before, yet it isn't actually something new.

When Roxanne was still a babyface, there was a vocal minority of NXT fans who already disliked her. Since turning heel, Perez has been able to get the rest of the audience to dislike her too. The heat reached new heights this week, which may be an indication that NXT fans are ready for the two to be called up to the main roster.

#4. Ridge Holland is hated by WWE fans

Ridge Holland is a powerful star who has been part of multiple brands in WWE. He has been on NXT, NXT UK, and Friday Night SmackDown. He returned to the developmental brand around a year ago and has remained there ever since.

Unfortunately for Ridge, his heat from WWE fans might come from more than just his booking or character work. Ridge was part of an unfortunate accident that led to Big E getting seriously injured and that has damaged his reputation with some fans.

Still, Shawn Michaels and NXT used this to carve out a heel character that thrives on hurting wrestlers. In that sense, the heat actually works in Ridge's favor, as it adds more intrigue to his matches than usual.

#3. Kofi Kingston & #2. Xavier Woods, fans are not happy with how they treated Big E

The New Day was once a three-man stable and is now a tag team on WWE programming. The group used to consist of Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods. Unfortunately, the previously mentioned injury to Big E has led to him stepping away from the ring for nearly three years. There's more to the split than that, however.

Big E was a crucial component in Ridge Holland's "go away" heat and the same can be said for Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods' fan reaction. During a special New Day 10-year celebration segment on WWE RAW, Woods and Kingston shockingly turned on Big E and verbally assaulted him.

The former world champion left dejected and sad and fans have hated Kofi and Xavier ever since. It is often hard for the duo to even get a word out on the microphone without being overwhelmed by boos. The fans don't want to hear from them after how they treated Big E.

#1. Dominik Mysterio always gets big heat

Dominik Mysterio has had some success in WWE. In terms of titles, he's a two-time NXT North American Champion. Beyond that, he's been a hit thanks to his affiliation with The Judgment Day faction.

The best example of heat in WWE has to be Dominik Mysterio. In many ways, he was the originator of weekly loud overwhelming booing from the audience. While it has happened to others in the past for one night, Dominik has gotten it constantly for years now.

The hate for Dominik early on seemed to be fans simply not respecting him. Over time, he played it up and played into it, which only made the heat worse. Factor in Dominik's treatment of Rhea Ripley and his own father, and fans have no reason to like the son of the legendary Rey Mysterio.

