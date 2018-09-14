5 WWE Stars Who Have Shockingly Been Overlooked At Hell In A Cell

WWE has overlooked many stars this month

The Hell in a Cell pay-per-view streams live from the AT&T Stadium in San Antonio, Texas and even though the card is looking stacked, there are a number of notable names who haven't made the cut this month.

WWE's roster is bigger than it has ever been before and now that there are two separate rosters and one joined pay-per-view at the end of every month, there will always be a few stars who will miss out.

There are only eight matches on the card for Hell in a Cell, which isn't a lot when it's compared to the card for SummerSlam last month and with the kickoff show still to be announced, there could be a few more names added to the show in the coming days. Ahead of this announcement, here are five WWE stars who deserved to be on the Hell in a Cell card, but have been completely overlooked.

#5. Asuka

Asuka hasn't been given a lot of chances recently

Asuka is the winner of the first ever Women's Royal Rumble match and once had the longest undefeated streak in WWE history but ever since Charlotte was able to overcome The Empress of Tomorrow back at WrestleMania, Asuka has been unable to pick up the form that she needs on SmackDown Live.

Two back to back losses to Carmella when she was fighting for the Women's Championship at both Money in the Bank and Extreme Rules left Asuka on the sidelines with nothing for her to do creatively before she recently made the save for Naomi who was being outnumbered by The Iconics.

Despite finally finding a place on the card, Asuka still hasn't been given a match at Hell in a Cell, which means that this is the second successive pay-per-view that she has missed after she was overlooked back at SummerSlam as well.

