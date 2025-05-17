6 WWE stars who should not win the 2025 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

WWE usually does a good job of selecting the winners for both Money in the Bank ladder matches. Since the women's contest has been around for only eight years, the margin for error used to be small.

With Mr. McMahon's history of favoring certain stars repeatedly, winning the case was a huge sign of his support. The current roster features several names worthy of winning the case, so picking the right winner shouldn't be too difficult.

However, it doesn't rule out the possibility of WWE choosing the wrong superstar to capture the coveted contract this year.

As things currently sit on RAW, SmackDown, and potentially NXT, the next six names should not win the 2025 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match in June.

#5. Liv Morgan has already won Money in the Bank

Liv Morgan may have enjoyed the best two-year run of her career in 2024-2025, but it shouldn't involve another Money in the Bank briefcase. Morgan won in 2022, cashing in on Ronda Rousey to win her first major title.

The issue is that Liv lost the Women's World title to Rhea Ripley on the RAW on Netflix premiere in January. This was done so she could compete in the Elimination Chamber match and eventually regain tag team gold with Raquel Rodriguez.

Despite being one of the most featured women on RAW, she doesn't need another ladder match victory so soon after losing the title. It would be overkill since other women could use the win more to advance their careers.

#4. Jade Cargill is gunning for the WWE Women's Championship

Cargill's 2024 consisted of dominating the women's tag team division and getting attacked by one of her supposed friends. She returned in March 2025 and had a featured match at WrestleMania 41, where she defeated Naomi.

It's clear officials see her as a future World Champion, but there's no reason for her to win the women's Money in the Bank ladder match this year. Cargill must fine-tune her in-ring work and promo skills before receiving such an opportunity.

She's too one-note to make much of an impact as the face of a brand. She'd stand out more if she went beyond generic boasts like "I'm great."

If she spoke less, it could work. The Storm may think she's already a World Champion, but some stars struggle with the top spot despite exuding confidence.

#3. Neither midcard champion needs another accolade

Zelina Vega beat Chelsea Green for the Women's US title. (Image Credit: WWE.com).

This could change if Becky Lynch dethrones Lyra Valkryia for the Women's Intercontinental title. Their feud isn't over, and The Man could cheat her rival out of the belt.

Regardless of the name, the Women's Intercontinental Champion (Valkyria) and US Champ (Zelina Vega) shouldn't win the 2025 Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

They should focus on their titles and let those performers currently without a spotlight compete for their opportunity to move up the ladder. Vega is competing against Giulia and Flair in a qualifier next week.

#2. More character work, not titles, for Charlotte Flair

Having Charlotte Flair or Roman Reigns win Money in the Bank would be reverting to Vince McMahon's booking style. He constantly pushed both stars in the title picture, so much so that both competed in only a few ladder matches.

Flair already has too many title wins and challenged for a title at WrestleMania 41. Officials should instead work on her character and promos. Adding depth to her persona beyond being Ric Flair's athletic daughter may help fans accept her more.

A title win, Royal Rumble win, or Money in the Bank victory should only happen for a perennial champion if they are undergoing a huge character change. Bianca Belair is in the same boat since she lost her title shot at The Showcase of the Immortals.

#1. Nia Jax lost yet another title match

It feels like if Flair isn't in a title picture on SmackDown, Nia Jax is. Ever since her return a few years ago, The Annihilator has been a fixture in the WWE Women's title picture.

She won Queen of the Ring and the title in 2024 before losing it to Tiffany Stratton in January. When she wasn't gunning for Stratton, she challenged Rhea Ripley for her title.

Jax has had enough time in the title picture and had yet another title match against Stratton on SmackDown. She's a great villain, but it's too soon for her to get another huge accolade like winning Money in the Bank.

