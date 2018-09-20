6 WWE Superstars and their childhood celebrity crushes

Everyone has crushes at some point during their lives. Whether it's a Hollywood A-Lister, a cute co-worker or even a fictional character.

The men and women of the WWE are no exception as at one point, they were all youngsters, with crushes and teenage emotions galore.

Here are 6 WWE Superstars and the people who made their hearts swoon.

#6 Alexa Bliss (Leonardo DiCaprio)

The Ultimate heartthrob of the 1990s, Leonardo DiCaprio touched the hearts of many people with performances in films such as Romeo and Juliet and Titanic.

Even former RAW and SmackDown Live Women's Champion Alexa Bliss has admitted to crushing heavily on the acting superstar whilst in her youth.

Even now, DiCaprio continues acting, and has worked tirelessly in various environmental campaigns.

