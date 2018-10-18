×
6 WWE Superstars And Their Rumored Matches For WrestleMania 35 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
18 Oct 2018

WrestleMania 35 may be six months away but the card is already shaping up
WrestleMania 35 is now just six months away and after Survivor Series is out of the way next month, WWE will begin the build-up to The Royal Rumble, which is the beginning of the road to WrestleMania.

WrestleMania 35 is set to be one of the biggest that the company has ever presented, especially given the fact that there are a number of legends rumoured to be making their return as part of the build-up to the show.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE newsrumors and all other wrestling news.

WrestleMania season is the biggest part of the wrestling calendar and WWE's Creative Team will be well aware of WrestleMania plans months before the show actually takes place and over the past few weeks there have been many hints on WWE TV when it comes to the matches that WWE could have planned for some of their biggest stars.

#6 Daniel Bryan vs The Miz

The Miz and Daniel Bryan's current feud is far from over
The Miz and Daniel Bryan's current feud is far from over

Daniel Bryan and The Miz have been feuding ever since Bryan first made his way over to WWE and was aligned with The Awesome One in NXT. When Bryan was forced to retire from in-ring competition back in 2016 and then took over the reins on SmackDown Live, it was The Miz who became one of his biggest enemies, so it was obvious that when he was cleared, Bryan would want to exact some revenge.

The Miz recently stated that whoever wins the match between AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan at Crown Jewel for the WWE Championship would have to face him next and this could be WWE's way of allowing Bryan and Miz to continue their feud but this time it will be over the title and on The Grandest Stage Of Them All.



Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
