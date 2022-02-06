WATCH: 6 WWE Superstars who could have been basketball legends

Most pro wrestling enthusiasts who dream of becoming a WWE Superstar are forced to develop a powerful body and cultivate the agility and cardiovascular endurance demanded by the profession. Others choose a career in wrestling due to their naturally massive stature.

Stars like Omos, Big Show and even the Undertaker spent their youths on the courts and fields of their respective schools. Even as teenagers, they utilized their overwhelming size to dominate their opponents.

Many current and former superstars developed their athletic skills in other sports. It's probably a good thing for rival athletes that they eventually decided to make the jump to professional wrestling.

WWE's Big Show could have been one of the biggest Basketball players ever

The Big Show is a legend in wrestling with over two decades in the business, but he could have been a legend in basketball. He was quite a physical specimen even as a child, standing at 6' 2" and weighing 220 pounds at the age of 12.

The seven-time champion played both football and basketball in high school, but left football due to disputes with his coaches. After playing basketball for several professional teams, Big Show was recruited by WCW in 1995, where he defeated Hulk Hogan in his debut match to win the World Heavyweight Championship. In 1999 he jumped to WWE, infamously bursting through the ring to attack Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Show would go on to win several more singles and tag titles in WWE, staying with the promotion for more than 20 years. In 2021, he joined AEW as a performer and commentator.

After all these years and so many accolades, it's safe to say that Big Show made the right choice in making the leap to professional wrestling, but it's still interesting to consider what might have been if he had remained in basketball.

