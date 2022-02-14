6 WWE Superstars who impressed this past week - Title match steals the show on SmackDown, Former WWE Champion building momentum on RAW

This week on RAW and SmackDown, the build towards the WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event continued. The event will be taking place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and will be the first time ever the Elimination Chamber match will be held outside of North America.

Already announced for the show is a WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match, as Bobby Lashley defends his newly-won title against Brock Lesnar, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, and Riddle.

Prior to RAW airing on Monday, the company confirmed that a second Elimination Chamber match would be taking place at the star-studded show.

The RAW Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 38 will be up for grabs as Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H., Rhea Ripley, and a mystery opponent will all enter the chamber match to earn a shot at Becky Lynch's title.

The announcement was just another step on the company's road in creating change in the Kingdom. Becky Lynch will also be defending her RAW Women's title against Hall of Famer Lita, which already means more women will be performing in Saudi Arabia for WWE than ever before.

The packed card at Elimination Chamber means that many superstars are on RAW and SmackDown as they get a chance to impress. With the company gearing itself up for WrestleMania, it is important for these wrestlers to showcase themselves and book their spot at the Showcase of The Immortals.

Let's take a look at six WWE Superstars who impressed this past week on RAW and SmackDown.

#5 in our list of WWE Superstars who impressed this week: Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio outsmart The Miz and Maryse

On January 31, The Miz faced Dominik Mysterio and defeated him within just two minutes. This week, Dominik and his father Rey Mysterio were guests on Miz TV with Miz and his wife, Maryse.

The two-time WWE Champion revealed that he was frustrated about Rey Mysterio being on the cover of WWE 2K22. Dominik instantly called for some respect, which then resulted in a rematch from January 31.

As the match got underway, Maryse found herself ultimately ejected from ringside for attempting to get involved. Whilst the referee was occupied, Rey managed to trip The Miz to aid Dominik to a memorable victory as he rolled him up for the win.

Dominik and Rey Mysterio celebrated, as did the WWE Universe, but the war is seemingly far from over. The A-lister will surely want revenge for young Dominik upstaging and embarrassing him this time around.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Debottam Saha