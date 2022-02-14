×
Create
Notifications

6 WWE Superstars who impressed this past week - Title match steals the show on SmackDown, Former WWE Champion building momentum on RAW

Charlotte Flair and Naomi faced each other for the SmackDown Women&#039;s Championship on SmackDown
Charlotte Flair and Naomi faced each other for the SmackDown Women's Championship on SmackDown
Danny Wolstanholme
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 14, 2022 07:57 AM IST
Listicle

This week on RAW and SmackDown, the build towards the WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event continued. The event will be taking place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and will be the first time ever the Elimination Chamber match will be held outside of North America.

Already announced for the show is a WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match, as Bobby Lashley defends his newly-won title against Brock Lesnar, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, and Riddle.

Vote now
Male nominees

Prior to RAW airing on Monday, the company confirmed that a second Elimination Chamber match would be taking place at the star-studded show.

The RAW Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 38 will be up for grabs as Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H., Rhea Ripley, and a mystery opponent will all enter the chamber match to earn a shot at Becky Lynch's title.

A #WWERaw Women's Title opportunity will be on the line in an Elimination Chamber Match at #WWEChamber! ms.spr.ly/6013wBVDh https://t.co/OcdHD6nRfQ

The announcement was just another step on the company's road in creating change in the Kingdom. Becky Lynch will also be defending her RAW Women's title against Hall of Famer Lita, which already means more women will be performing in Saudi Arabia for WWE than ever before.

The packed card at Elimination Chamber means that many superstars are on RAW and SmackDown as they get a chance to impress. With the company gearing itself up for WrestleMania, it is important for these wrestlers to showcase themselves and book their spot at the Showcase of The Immortals.

Let's take a look at six WWE Superstars who impressed this past week on RAW and SmackDown.

#5 in our list of WWE Superstars who impressed this week: Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio outsmart The Miz and Maryse

Dominik Mysterio defeated The Miz!#WWERaw #DominikMysterio https://t.co/WkBw3swjQc

On January 31, The Miz faced Dominik Mysterio and defeated him within just two minutes. This week, Dominik and his father Rey Mysterio were guests on Miz TV with Miz and his wife, Maryse.

The two-time WWE Champion revealed that he was frustrated about Rey Mysterio being on the cover of WWE 2K22. Dominik instantly called for some respect, which then resulted in a rematch from January 31.

As the match got underway, Maryse found herself ultimately ejected from ringside for attempting to get involved. Whilst the referee was occupied, Rey managed to trip The Miz to aid Dominik to a memorable victory as he rolled him up for the win.

Dominik and Rey Mysterio celebrated, as did the WWE Universe, but the war is seemingly far from over. The A-lister will surely want revenge for young Dominik upstaging and embarrassing him this time around.

1 / 3 NEXT
Edited by Debottam Saha
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी