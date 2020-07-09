6 WWE Superstars you might have forgotten were double champions

WWE has seen several double champions over the years, and it's very hard to keep track of them all!

Which of the following double champions do you remember from WWE's history?

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

WWE has had several interesting Superstars as double champions

WWE has always been the land of opportunities for outstanding wrestlers. No matter where the talent comes from, WWE manages to hunt them down and give them a chance that can help make them into Superstars and megastars.

Over the past several decades, WWE has continued to build many top Superstars and they’ve given them Championship reigns to show their worth to the entire world.

At times, one title is not enough to prove the worth of a Superstar and therefore WWE has given them more than one title to ensure that the fans get behind them and see what they’re made of.

Recently, we’ve seen Superstars such as Seth Rollins, Bayley, and Becky Lynch hold more than one Championship at a time. However, this isn’t a new trend, even though it is on the rise, and we have seen several men become double champions in the past too.

In this article, we will look at some of the men who became double champions over the past several decades but many fans might have forgotten about their rear achievement over time.

#6 Bob Backlund: WWE Champion and World Tag Team Champion

Bob Backlund is one of the most well-known early stars of WWE

One of the most well-known and respected WWE stars of all time makes it to this list. Bob Backlund joined WWE (then WWWF) in 1976 and during his lengthy stint with the company, became a two-time WWE Heavyweight Champion (then known as WWWF Heavyweight Champion). His first reign is the second-longest in the title’s history.

Advertisement

While his first reign as the Champion lasted for almost 6 years, Backlund became a double champion two years into the reign. Backlund won the Tag Team Championships with Pedro Morales after defeating the Wild Samoans at the Showdown at Shea.

However, what made his reign more notable was the fact that he was stripped of the Tag Team Championships soon as no one was allowed to hold more than one title in WWE at the time!

Looking at the number of double champions the company has crowned to date, coupled with the active double champions in the company today, it looks like WWE was a bit unfair with Backlund at the time.

He went on to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013 and continues to make sporadic appearances for the company.

1 / 5 NEXT