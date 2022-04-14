WATCH: WWE Superstars who mocked Conor McGregor

Former UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor has never shied away from taking shots at WWE.

He often tweets his opinions on sports entertainment by mocking the superstars, establishing that he is the one who fights in reality.

However, many superstars from WWE have returned the favor by mocking McGregor. Fans have always loved the banter between the stars and wonder whether this may lead to The Notorious' eventual debut in the squared circle.

These WWE Superstars have had enough of Conor McGregor

The six names we have chosen for our video above are:

Drew McIntyre

Becky Lynch

Randy Orton

Goldberg

Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns

