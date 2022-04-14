×
WATCH: WWE Superstars who mocked Conor McGregor

Roman Reigns and a few other superstars have mocked McGregor in public.
Piyush yadav
ANALYST
Modified Apr 14, 2022 10:23 AM IST
Feature

Former UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor has never shied away from taking shots at WWE.

He often tweets his opinions on sports entertainment by mocking the superstars, establishing that he is the one who fights in reality.

Click on the video above to watch the full list and subscribe to Wrestlebinge by Sportskeeda for more such content.

However, many superstars from WWE have returned the favor by mocking McGregor. Fans have always loved the banter between the stars and wonder whether this may lead to The Notorious' eventual debut in the squared circle.

These WWE Superstars have had enough of Conor McGregor

The six names we have chosen for our video above are:

  • Drew McIntyre
  • Becky Lynch
  • Randy Orton
  • Goldberg
  • Brock Lesnar
  • Roman Reigns
Watch the video to know how these stars reacted to McGregor's taunts. Comment below and let us know if you want them to settle the score in the squared circle one day.

Edited by Angana Roy
