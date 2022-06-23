WATCH: WWE Superstars who are a part of the LGBTQ community

WWE is a global platform and not only its superstars represent themselves, but they also represent their communities while inspiring people all around the world. As the world outside the squared circle changes in the 21st century, so does the world inside it.

The wrestlers are getting more comfortable than ever discussing their orientation. Many current and former superstars are proud to be a part of the LGBTQ community. Members of the community have been expanding in the promotion and will go on increasing.

These current and former WWE Superstars are a part of the LGBTQ community

The six names we have chosen in the list for the video above are:

Kayla Braxton

Toni Storm

Gabbi Tuft

Shayna Baszler

Darren Young

Sonya Deville

