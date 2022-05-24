×
WATCH: WWE Superstars who walked out

Naomi and Sasha Banks (L); Stone Cold Steve Austin (R)
Modified May 24, 2022 01:08 AM IST
Feature

The shocking news of Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE RAW has kept the wrestling world in astonishment. While the incident and its aftermath has become one of the biggest talking points of the year so far, this is not the first time a top star has walked out of the promotion.

Many names have opted not to show up on programming and have dishonoured their contracts in the past. It may be too early to infer what will happen in the case of Banks and Naomi, but you can check out the video below to learn more about what followed after other stars did something identical.

youtube-cover

Click on the video above to see the full list and subscribe to Wrestlebinge by Sportskeeda for more such content.

These WWE Superstars have walked out of the promotion

The six names we have chosen for our video above are:

Also Read Article Continues below
  • Sasha Banks and Naomi
  • Gail Kim
  • Jeff Hardy
  • Stone Cold Steve Austin
  • CM Punk

Some of these superstars were working on top when they decided they'd had enough, and many of these walkouts left lasting consequences for WWE. To get the details on each one, check out the video above.

What do you think will happen next in the Banks-Naomi incident? Do let us know in the comments below.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
