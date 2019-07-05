6 WWE Superstars who need to turn heel right now

Kofi Kingston and Big E

This week's episode of WWE Raw concluded with the surprising heel turn of AJ Styles, who reunited with his old Club stable Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. The group looks to be heading towards a feud with Ricochet, which will likely result in Styles challenging for the United States Title.

The AJ Styles heel turn comes at a time of major transition in WWE, as the Raw brand, now helmed by the newly appointed Executive Director Paul Heyman, looks to regain a lost teenage demographic and gain new viewers.

Raw is not the only brand expected to get a major facelift in the coming months, as Eric Bischoff will take the reigns of a stalling Smackdown Live brand with the hope of gaining momentum and a rise in viewership heading into WWE's massive new TV deal with FOX beginning in October.

This week's episodes of both Raw and Smackdown Live offered glimpses of an edgier TV product, as the company tests the waters for a possible shift from its current PG model to content that appeals to an audience craving more risque television. Raw this week featured an explosion at the top of the show, new faces in The Street Profits, and an AJ Styles heel turn, while Smackdown Live featured the WWE Champion harkening back to the days of Stone Cold Steve Austin with a middle finger to the face of Samoa Joe.

With the above in mind, let's take a look at 5 current WWE Superstars who need to turn heel right now, in order to continue freshening up the current WWE TV product.

#6. Big E

Big E

All might not be well in "House New Day", as fans have been clamouring for a shakeup of the chipper, goofy, pancake tossing stable for quite some time.

With Kofi Kingston finally winning what many fans felt to be a long overdue WWE Championship, the time certainly feels right for WWE to shake things up and pit the members of The New Day against each other.

WWE has been playing up the whodunit of the Superstar responsible for injuring Big E, and with Kevin Owens recently turning babyface and claiming he had nothing to do with E's injury, it could be a sign that a double cross is coming and Big E could be turning on his friend and New Day partner, Kofi Kingston.

Should Big E indeed turn heel on Kingston, it would give Smackdown Live an instant top heel, and would make for a fresh title rivalry for Kingston should Samoa Joe fail in capturing the WWE Title.

