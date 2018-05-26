6 WWE Superstars who still haven't won a match in 2018

One person has lost even more matches than Curt Hawkins this year!

Curt Hawkins isn't the biggest loser in WWE after all!

Wins and losses don’t count for everything in sports entertainment/pro wrestling, but it’s still important for WWE Superstars to get a couple of victories under their belt every once in a while.

Goldberg, for example, built a Hall of Famer career based on a winning streak, while current-day stars like The Ascension and The Revival have recently had their reputations damaged following a series of underwhelming losses.

It only takes one statement victory for somebody to turn their fortunes around, though, as we recently saw with Lana’s win over Billie Kay, but there are still several performers on Raw and SmackDown Live who are waiting for a much-needed victory.

In this article, only including people who have competed in three or more matches, let’s take a look at six WWE Superstars who are yet to win on television in 2018.

#6 Sin Cara (three losses)

Sin Cara has struggled for television time in 2018

It looked to be a sign of better things to come when Sin Cara signed a new WWE contract in late 2017 and he was immediately inserted into a United States Championship storyline with Baron Corbin.

However, at least from a storyline perspective, not much has changed for the high-flying veteran, who has only been involved in three televised matches so far in 2018.

He was unsuccessful in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34 and in the Greatest Royal Rumble match in Saudi Arabia, while he lost via submission in a match against Samoa Joe on SmackDown Live.