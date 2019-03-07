6 WWE Superstars who survived a terrible past

Dean Ambrose has made it big as part of the WWE, after suffering an awful past.

For many people, a good upbringing is the cornerstone of their future lives. Growing up, surrounded by those who care for you, nurture you, can set anyone on the right path in life.

But sadly, not everyone gets this great start to live, and even for WWE Superstars, some have grown up facing awful situations, including death and substance abuse issues.

Fortunately, they were able to turn things around and become the huge stars they are today. Here are six WWE Superstars who survived terrible upbringings and went on to make it big in professional wrestling.

#6. Batista had it rough

The Animal recently returned to WWE.

For the young Dave Batista, growing up poor was sad, not the worst thing in his life.

Instead, Batista lived in an area so rough, that three unrelated homicides had taken place on his front lawn before he was ten.

As if just knowing these things had happened wasn’t bad enough, the young Animal often saw these awful deeds happen, something that must have stuck in his mind. Needing to get out of that environment, Batista left home aged 17, and earned money in any job he could find, including bouncing, lifeguarding, and bodybuilding.

It was during his time as a bodybuilder, that the future World Champion got his first taste of pro-wrestling.

Debuting on TV in 2002, Batista showed how important it is to overcome your demons, with the Animal becoming a multiple time-World Champion, tag team champion and Royal Rumble winner.

As if that wasn’t enough, he has become a leading man in Hollywood, most prominently known as Marvel’s Drax the Destroyer, with the character ironically being a witness to his past, and trying to overcome it.

