6 WWE superstars who underwent major body transformations

Akira Tozawa doesn't even look like the same person!

WWE may be sports entertainment but the superstars train like athletes and eat like athletes. To be in the WWE, you need to be in tip-top physical condition. The demand for physical fitness has increased two-fold. The introduction of the WWE Performance Center has even given WWE superstars a common facility to train.

But for superstars on the main roster, their life mostly belongs on the road. Thousands of miles each week and live events make it a difficult life, but they always find a place to train and get their workouts on.

For these few WWE superstars, physical transformation was their top priority and they stopped at nothing to make sure that they got in the best physical shape possible. It's commendable that they managed to do this and it requires a whole lot of dedication, but it was done. We look at six superstars who underwent major physical transformations.

#6 Dean Ambrose

Dean Ambrose utilised his time away perfectly

Dean Ambrose is an absolute workhorse and many people don't realize why he was called the Iron Man of WWE. He went years in the company without any days off and without really falling ill.

At one point of time when he was WWE Champion (and Roman Reigns was suspended), Ambrose literally worked two live events in one day. His dedication and workhorse mentality, unfortunately, resulted in some wear and tear and by the end of 2017, he had sustained an elbow injury, requiring surgery.

It was his first hiatus in WWE and not much was known about his time off since his presence on social media is nonexistent. Seth Rollins only mentioned in passing that Ambrose was training hard to return, but that was it.

He made his much-anticipated return on the RAW before SummerSlam, debuting a new look and being visibly shredded. Ambrose used his time off to get into incredible physical condition.

