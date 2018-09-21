6 WWE Superstars Who Could Retire By 2018

The Undertaker's retirement has been a long time coming

For every WWE superstar, there comes a time where they must retire. For some such as Edge, careers end in a sudden and shocking fashion (though he stated himself that he was planning to retire a year later anyway) and many legends have left and retired on their own terms, never really looking back.

Either way, it's something inevitable and year after year, a legend or two hangs up the boots and rides off into the sunset. Not everyone gets a grand farewell, but they do get the respect of the fans.

2019 is a year that may very well see more retirements than you would expect. While most superstars here may not necessarily fall under the 'active' or 'full-time' category, it seems certain that they'll hang up the boots in 2019. Let's take a look.

#6 Jason Jordan

This is a hit-or-miss, but if it does happen, it'll undoubtedly be very tragic. Jason Jordan, in the midst of a big push while being tag team champions with Seth Rollins suffered an injury, seemingly to the neck and nerves.

His return was expected to be around May of 2018, but the injury turned out far worse than expected. Now, there's uncertainty as to whether he'll ever return to the ring. Hopefully, he does return triumphantly. However, at the moment, all signs are pointing to an unfortunately short retirement.

