6 WWE Superstars whose children could join the company

Generational talents are nothing new in the world of professional wrestling. The list of WWE Superstars who have followed in the footsteps of their relatives to become wrestlers themselves is endless. Notable examples include Randy Orton, The Rock, Cody Rhodes and Charlotte Flair.

Most recently, former Intercontinental Champion Santino Marella’s daughter, Bianca Carelli, signed with WWE and will begin training at the Performance Center very soon.

While that is underway, here is a list of 6 superstars whose children could join the company at some point in the future. Note that superstars are sorted alphabetically as this is not a ranking of any kind.

#6. WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn’s sons may join WWE in the future

Billy with his sons Colten and Austin Gunn

At 58, Billy Gunn continues to impress fans with his fluid movement in the ring. Despite his age, he is showing no signs of slowing down. So much so that he is able to keep up with his sons Austin and Colten during matches.

Collectively, the trio are known as The Gunn Club and can be seen on AEW. However, due to Billy’s friendship with Triple H and his long tenure with WWE, it is possible that his sons may be tempted to jump ship at some point in the future.

#5. Chris Benoit’s son is training to become a professional wrestler

David with Tyson Kidd and Natalya

Chris’ son David recently decided that he wants to become a professional wrestler. Although he aims to use his father’s last name in the ring, he has said that he wants to make it on his own accord and create his own legacy.

While WWE may not be on his list of options at the moment, the 29-year old has plenty of time to decide on whether he wants to wrestle for the company or not.

David recently signed with Canadian-based promotion Real Canadian Wrestling, where he will be wrestling once he completes his training.

#4. D-Von Dudley’s sons are professional wrestlers

WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley’s sons Terrell and Terrence Hughes made their debut in 2015. Since then, they have become quite successful on the independent circuit, winning tag team championships in four different companies.

The brothers have experience in wrestling for a big promotion too, as they competed in 9 matches on AEW Dark between 2020 and 2021.

They were also used as security guards on SmackDown in September 2020.

D-Von currently works as a producer for WWE, which is perfect should the company want to unite the family at some point in the future.

#3. Triple H’s eldest daughter is training to become a professional wrestler

Aurora Rose with her father Triple H and her younger sister Vaughn

Aurora Rose Leveque, the daughter of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, has reportedly begun training to become a wrestler. This is according to an interview that Stephanie did with talkSPORT where she said the following:

“We have three daughters, Triple H and I do, they are 15, 13 and 11. Our oldest said when she was eight years old ‘Momma, I don’t want your job. Daddy, I don’t want your job. I want Pop’s (Vince McMahon) job. So, just like her grandfather, she wants to be the boss so we’ll see what happens with my oldest daughter who has already started training in the ring. My youngest daughter is also very interested but she is all about the personality (laughs). Oh my goodness, I can’t wait to see what she is going to do.”

Only time will tell how far she goes on her WWE journey, but fans will certainly be waiting to see what she does in the company.

#2. Scott Hall’s son has been wrestling since 2012 and is yet to join WWE

Cody with his father, Scott Hall

Cody Hall, the son of the late WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall, made his professional wrestling debut on July 14, 2012. He has since wrestled for big companies like New Japan Pro-Wrestling, where he was a member of the notorious Bullet Club.

Hall also wrestled for Pro Wrestling Noah and DDT Pro-Wrestling.

At 6’8”, 279 lbs, Cody certainly has the size to make him an intimidating opponent. Training at the Performance Center could make him an unstoppable force that WWE would have to work very hard to overlook.

#1. The Undertaker thinks his daughter could be a future WWE Superstar

The Undertaker in the ring with his daughter Kaia

The Undertaker says that his daughter Kaia is the most likely of all his children to follow in his footsteps. He had this to say during an interview with ET:

"Of all my kids, she's probably the one that I need to keep the closest eye on from following in Daddy's footsteps. "She knows the ins and outs and she could probably tell you more about today's product than I can. She's really in tune with what's going on."

As with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon’s daughter, all fans need to do is wait a few more years to see if Kaia does eventually decide to wrestle. They may even step in the ring together, or against each other at some point. Only time will tell.

What do you think of this list? Who do you think is the most likely to be seen in the WWE? Let us know in the comments below.

