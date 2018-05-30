6 WWE superstars with the highest win percentage in 2018 so far

A countdown of the stars with the highest success rate so far in 2018.

The Architect is one among those with the highest win percentage in 2018

WWE began 2018 on a high note and are hoping to carry on the momentum throughout the year. It has been a blended year until this point, and the WWE experienced a fair share of lows and highs.

But irrespective of anything, the WWE superstars are proceeding to put on remarkable performances every time they step inside the ring. They are putting their bodies on hold for entertaining the fans.

We can say the WWE is fake and the result of the matches are predetermined. But all the superstars have worked hard to be in the position they are in today.

Just a modest bunch of superstars can say they have the confidence of the higher ups and have earned their push. The numbers speak for themselves, and the following six superstars have the highest win percentage in 2018 so far.

We're not talking about Brock Lesnar who had wrestled only eight matches so far and won them all. It's true he has a 100% winning streak in this year, but it doesn't even come close to the efforts of the other superstars who had wrestled more matches than him.

So how about we take a gander at the six superstars with the highest win rate and have wrestled over 50 matches including house shows in the year so far?

#6 Roman Reigns

The Big Dog finds himself at the bottom of the list.

Roman Reigns has been one among the workhorses for the WWE in the past few years. His booking may draw him a lot of criticism, but we have to realize it is not his fault, and he has worked very hard to be in the position he is in today.

The Big Dog is enjoying a very successful year so far regardless of his inability to catch the Universal Championship. The following are Roman Reigns' match statistics:

Total matches - 62

Win - 51

Loss - 11

Win% - 82.3