    6 WWE Superstars with the most defeats in Money In The Bank ladder matches

    Can you guess who has the worst MITB record?

    Danny Hart
    ANALYST
    Top 5 / Top 10 25 May 2018, 16:45 IST
    3.23K

    Kofi Kingsto
    Kofi Kingston has never won a Money In The Bank match

    With the 2018 Money In The Bank pay-per-view on the horizon, it was mentioned for the first time on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown Live that Kofi Kingston has one of the worst records in the ladder match’s 13-year history.

    The New Day member has appeared in six MITB matches over the years, losing every time, but he isn’t the only WWE Superstar who has a poor record in the brutal match.

    In this article, let’s take a look at the six men who have suffered the most defeats in MITB ladder matches throughout their careers.

    Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, WWE rumors and all other wrestling news

    #6 Dolph Ziggler (1 win, 5 defeats)

    Dolph Zi
    Dolph Ziggler's 2013 cash-in will live long in the memory

    Dolph Ziggler was involved in arguably the greatest moment in the history of the Money In The Bank contract when he cashed in on Alberto Del Rio the night after WrestleMania 29 to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

    However, “The Show Off” hasn’t always been a success when it comes to MITB, losing twice in the match before his 2012 win (both in 2010) and in another three matches since his memorable cash-in (2014, 2015 and 2017), giving him a total of five defeats.


    WWE Money in the Bank Kane Kofi Kingston
    Page 1 of 6 Next
