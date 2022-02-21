6 WWE Superstars with the most main events in WrestleMania history

WrestleMania is the biggest event in WWE and probably all of professional wrestling. Superstars in the company battle back and forth for the entire year before finally clashing at the said event.

While the entire event is highly anticipated, its main event, i.e., the last match of the show, generally receives most of the hype. WWE essentially treats it as an achievement second to nothing.

It is a dream for every budding and existing superstar to be a part of the main event of The Grandest Stage of Them All. While a few superstars have failed to do so in their careers, there are specific names who not only have main evented the show but have done so multiple times.

On our list, we will discuss those six superstars who have contested in main event at WrestleMania more than anyone else.

#6 in our list of WWE Superstars with most main events in WrestleMania history- Roman Reigns- 5 main events

Since making his debut in late 2012, Roman Reigns has been the face of WWE. He has been a part of the main event at The Showcase of Immortals an incredible five times.

He did so for the first time in 2015 when he won the Royal Rumble and challenged Brock Lesnar. The Tribal Chief then headlined the show in 2016 (against Triple H), 2017 (against The Undertaker), 2018 (against Brock Lesnar) and 2021 (against Edge and Daniel Bryan).

Reigns is all set to main event The Shows of Shows again in 2022 in a “winner takes all” match against Brock Lesnar.

An interesting fact here is that he has competed in a singles match at WrestleMania only six times. This means he didn't headline the show just once at WrestleMania 35. The show ended with a Women's triple threat match, so Reigns wasn't even eligible for the main event that night.

#6. John Cena has been a part of 5 main events

John Cena, too, has ended the Showcase of Immortals a total of five times. He main evented the show consecutively in 2006 and 2007 defeating Triple H and Shawn Michaels respectively.

He then main evented three successive times in 2011, 2012 and 2013. The Leader of the Cenation suffered a defeat at WrestleMania 27 at the hands of The Miz thanks to The Rock's distraction. The Brahma Bull then defeated John Cena at WM 28.

Finally, John Cena stood tall in his rivalry against The People's Champ at WrestleMania 29, which turned out to be his last main event as of this writing.

