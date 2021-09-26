6 WWE women superstars who wrestled under their real names

WWE women have gone through several changes over the past few years with the word "Divas" being scrapped in favor of "Female Superstars."

Over the years, several of these "Divas" came to the company through the annual Diva Search, which meant many of the women were able to join WWE under their real names.

Currently, the only female superstar contracted to WWE under her real name is Shayna Baszler, since she was relatively well-known when she joined.

Ronda Rousey also joined the company under her actual name, but her contract with WWE has since expired.

#6. Former WWE Women's Champion Mickie James

Mickie James was only recently released from WWE as part of budget cuts following the COVID-19 pandemic.

James is a former five-time Women's Champion and spent around a decade working for WWE over two stints. The former Divas Champion debuted for WWE back in 2005 and went on to wrestle Trish Stratus for her first Women's Championship at WrestleMania 22.

James was later released from the company in 2010, before being rehired in 2016 for another five-year tenure. Mickie married and welcomed her first child following her first release from WWE, but since she has always been known under her given name, she has been able to continue working as Mickie James in NWA and IMPACT Wrestling.

#5. WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson

Torrie Wilson joined WWE back in 2001 as part of the WCW invasion after the company was able to buy out its biggest rivals.

Torrie went on to work alongside the likes of Dawn Marie and Stacy Keibler after making the move over to Vince McMahon's company. The former star also appeared on the cover of Playboy magazine in 2003 which led to worldwide fame and launched her into several on-screen stories.

The former star was released from the company in May 2008 and subsequently went on to retire from in-ring competition.

Wilson failed to capture any championships during her time in WWE but has returned several times as part of the Women's Revolution. She was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Abhinav Singh