6ft 4in WWE Superstar to turn up as The Fiend and destroy Uncle Howdy at WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility

The WWE Universe has fond memories of The Fiend, a character who the late great Bray Wyatt portrayed. It was Wyatt's genius that brought the character to life, but it hasn't been seen since his passing. However, could that change at WrestleMania 41, where a 6ft 4in superstar turns up as The Fiend and attacks Uncle Howdy?

Well, based on a recent interview, there is certainly potential for The Fiend to return. The interview in question saw Adrian Hernandez have a conversation with 6ft 4in WWE Superstar Karrion Kross. The Herald of Doomsday was good friends with Bray Wyatt and revealed details of a plan that would have seen him become the eerie character.

Kross revealed that he had been approached by Bray Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, and WWE writer Nick Manfredini with an idea. The idea was to reveal him as the next iteration of The Fiend. He recalled how the plan was to have him sitting in a church pew with his face obscured until the end of the segment, where he would be revealed as the new Fiend.

He also mentioned that there would be a monologue, but chose not to share details of it, in case there was some way it could be used in the future.

"I remember one idea that Windham and a fellow named Nick Manfredini - an incredible writer with WWE - were writing for me. They ran it by me to see if I would like it. At one point, they wrote this thing where I was in, like, a church pew, and it seemed like I was confessing to someone behind the other side of the door, you know, like how you see in horror movies. You couldn’t see my face, and there was a monologue. I don’t want to say what the monologue was because maybe there’s a way to still use it. But by the end of it, I leaned forward, and Windham and Nick wanted me to have The Fiend mask on. That was the plan," revealed Kross. [H/T - RingsideNews]

Taking this into consideration, perhaps WWE could choose to visit this idea for WrestleMania 41. The Wyatt Sicks, Uncle Howdy, and Kross haven't been seen in a while, but could still have a place at The Show of Shows, especially if this idea is implemented.

Nevertheless, at the end of the day, this remains nothing more than speculation for now.

The Fiend character was last seen at WrestleMania 37

There is no denying that The Fiend is one of the most iconic WWE characters of the 21st century. It was a revolutionary idea on Bray Wyatt's part, as it allowed him to switch between his own persona and that of his character.

That being said, the character hasn't been seen in quite a while. In fact, the last sighting of the character was at WrestleMania 37. The premium live event saw Wyatt as The Fiend take on Randy Orton.

He lost the match, and shortly after, Wyatt was released. He returned a year or so later, as did his characters, but the character never wrestled a match.

There were certainly plans to re-introduce The Fiend, but sadly, Wyatt passed away before anything could materialize. Hopefully though, as was discussed earlier, WWE find a way to bring it back and pay homage to the creative genius of the late Bray Wyatt.

