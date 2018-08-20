7 best picks for the new WWE Four Horsewomen stable

J. Carpenter

The cream of the crop!

The times...they are a changing and so too is the landscape of women's professional wrestling as we know it. Once upon a time, women's wrestling was not taken seriously at all. In fact, many fans would joke that when the ladies came to the ring, it was then time for a bathroom break. But, oh how things have changed. Not only are the women now competing on the same level as their male counterparts, but in many cases, they are outshining the men.

The Women's Revolution has indeed changed the game completely, giving more and more opportunities to women all over the world with events such as The Mae Young Classic, as an example.

As the WWE continues to move forward as the leader in giving women an opportunity to stand equal to the male Superstars, we should get used to seeing things that we have never seen before. For instance- there is now talk of creating an all-female faction that will be called "The Four Horsewomen." If that does happen, who would you like to see participating in this stable?

Here's a look at 7 current women's Superstars who could be considered for a role as one of the Four Horsewomen.

#7 Becky Lynch

The Irish Lass-Kicker

There's an infectious vibe about Becky Lynch which is simply undeniable. Despite the fact that her career has stalled out lately, Becky still has the ability to capture the adoration of the WWE Universe as she consistently provides top-tier performances each and every night out.

When Lynch signed with the company back in 2013, she had already established herself as a sought-after performer when she turned heads with multiple NWA UK promotions, as well as her stint in Japan.

In order to create a true Four Horsewomen stable, it will require a group of ladies who are proven winners, who bring their all to the table. With this in mind, Becky Lynch is a prime candidate for such a historic movement.

