7 Bonkers Surprises Coming Out of This Week's Episode of Raw

The Shield share an emotional fist bump

This week's episode of Monday Night Raw will definitely go down as one of the historic episodes' in the red brand's 25-year long history. The night initially began with a massive, surprise announcement from Roman Reigns, something which the entire WWE Universe did not expect.

And to round off the evening, also ended with another major surprise involving The Shield once again! In between, there were also several bonkers surprises that eventually made this week's edition of Raw a memorable episode that fans will remember for years to come.

Well, let's get straight into the 5 bonkers surprises that went down on this week's edition of Monday Night Raw and take an in-depth look at the go-home episode of Raw before the historic Evolution pay-per-view

#7 Big wins for Finn Balor and Ruby Riott

Balor connects with the Coupe de Grace on Lashley

Finn Balor and Ruby Riott are quite possibly two of Monday Night Raw's most underutilized superstars, considering that the two have found themselves in the middle of lacklustre feuds and haven't won any major matches in a while.

However, all of that eventually changed this week on Raw, as former Universal Champion Finn Balor went head-to-head with Bobby Lashley, who in recent weeks has developed a new attitude alongside his manager Lio Rush.

Considering their size difference, fans never really had Finn Balor winning this match, but the leader of The Balor Club proved all his doubters wrong when he pinned Lashley via a roll-up.

Following Balor's shocking win over 'The Dominator', the WWE Universe was in for another surprise as Riott Squad leader Ruby Riott came out victorious in a back-and-forth match-up against 'The Boss' Sasha Banks.

Despite controlling the early stages of the match, Banks eventually fell victim to Riott's finishing manoeuvre, as the WWE Universe witnessed two back-to-back shocking outcomes.

