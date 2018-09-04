7 Bonkers Surprises From RAW We'd Never Have Guessed Would Happen

Daniel Wood FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 27.43K // 04 Sep 2018, 15:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Shield were at the center of some bonkers surprises on this week's Raw

This week's Monday Night RAW may have been one of the most random and weird episodes of the programme ever. So many weird and random things happened that not a single person can say they saw coming.

It's unclear what happened to make this week's Raw so unpredictable but I personally am putting it down to Baron Corbin's unconventional General Managing ability. If this week is an indication of the nuttiness we can expect going forward then sign me up for more GM Baron Corbin!

But what are the 5 bonkers surprises that I'm talking about? Don't worry folks, I'm about to tell you right now! I guarantee you wouldn't have predicted any of these things happening.

#7. Chad Gable and Bobby Roode become new tag team

I think the last thing anyone expected would happen is that Chad Gable and Bobby Roode, two men who haven't had much to do since moving over to Raw in the Superstar Shakeup becoming a new tag-team.

However, that's exactly what happened on this week's Raw with the two formerly successful tag-team wrestlers, with Gable from American Alpha and Roode from Beer Money joining forces to form.. Wait for it ... Ready, Willing and Glorious.

1 / 7 NEXT