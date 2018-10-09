7 Bonkers Surprises From RAW We'd Never Have Guessed Would Happen

The beginning of Raw was nothing short of explosive!

Well, after an incredibly entertaining Super Show-Down event this weekend in front of 70,000 Australian members of the WWE Universe, the pressure was most definitely on for RAW.

With so many questions left unanswered heading towards Crown Jewel and Evolution respectively, drama had to unfold. Storylines NEEDED progression - but would jet lag be a factor with a mere two days between the show in Melbourne and the Monday night flagship in Chicago?

Most definitely not!

This week's Raw was jam-packed with shocks from start to finish. Wrestling is at its best when it's unpredictable and, well, let's jut say this week's Raw was pretty damn good. From a huge faction reuniting to others seemingly falling apart, heel turns and surprise booking decisions - this was a Raw not to be missed. But if you did miss it, never fear, because all the bonkers surprises you missed are here!

#7 Bobby Lashley turns heel

There's a new bad guy on the red brand

Well, something had to give. Ever since Bobby Lashley re-debuted in WWE after WrestleMania, his run could easily be described as lacklustre.

We all wanted to see Lashley vs Lesnar, but we instead got a couple of matches against Roman Reigns and a really bizarre feud with Sami Zayn where his sisters... actually, let's just pretend that didn't happen.

While nothing of note has really happened since Bobby Lashley returned to WWE, last night, something did! Lashley faced off against his rival Kevin Owens. Down Under, he and John Cena obliterated KO and Elias - so why were we seeing a RAW-peat tonight? It soon became clear...

Eagle-eyed viewers may have spotted the signs early on, but a dominant Lashley was flanked by Lio Rush who would take his opportunity to commentate on the match via a microphone on the outside of the ring. Lashley seemingly was working heel the full match, getting heat on KO's knee - and it all came to fruition at the end.

Lio Rush had attempted to get the crowd to cheer Lashley, something which has rarely occurred since his return, and they obviously would boo instead - with Kevin Owens being cheered instead.

After the match, Lashley would continue his assault on Owens, destroying the former Universal Champion's knee by way of the ringpost. Lashley would appear later in the night to interrupt an interview of Finn Balor and Bayley, insulting Team B&B before leaving with Lio Rush - solidifying the heel turn.

