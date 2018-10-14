7 Career-threatening Botches in WWE

Many botches in the ring have led to terrible injuries

An individual goes through rigorous training in order to become the wrestling superstar we see on TV and all around the world. Wrestling is a sport that requires a lot of physical activity, and hence it can be as dangerous as it is rewarding.

Therefore, many talented wrestlers miss out on big opportunities as they are prone to making mistakes and botches which can have dire consequences. Many regard Sin Cara as a botch-machine as he has made a lot of mistakes inside the ring during his career.

Similarly, when wrestlers are in the ring fighting each other, they need to take a lot of care amid the fast-paced action to ensure that no one inside or outside of the ring gets injured.

However, this isn’t always the case as a lot of wrestlers get injured while competing in the ring and have to go through a lot of pain and suffering in order to get back to doing what they love the most.

Many a time things go wrong which result in botches that have caused career-threatening injuries to wrestlers and even led to the retirement of a few.

Here are 7 such career threatening botches in the WWE that could have ended up much worse than they did.

#7 Bad Luck Barrett

The February 2012 edition of Raw saw Wade Barrett become Bad Luck Barrett.

A ten-man battle royal took place in which Big Sow pressed Dolph Ziggler to hurl him to ringside and eliminate him. R-Truth and Wade Barrett were there to catch Ziggler and break his fall as the event unfolded.

Once the dust settled, it was evident that Truth was fine, but Barrett was in a lot of pain. He was seen slamming the floor and cursing while holding his left arm as the referees checked on him.

It was later revealed that Barrett suffered a dislocated elbow which required surgery and put him out of action for over six months.

