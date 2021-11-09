7 Children of WWE Superstars that Bobby Lashley could target next 

Last night on RAW, Bobby Lashley targeted Dominik Mysterio after Adam Pearce made it clear that the former WWE Champion had a shot at being in the RAW Men's Survivor Series match. Lashley was easily able to defeat the younger Mysterio and replace him in the match.

This now marks the second child of a WWE Superstar that Lashley has targeted in recent weeks. Lashley's first target was Gage Goldberg and his father, Bill Goldberg. The WWE Hall of Famer was able to exact some revenge for this at Crown Jewel last month.

Rey Mysterio noted last night that Dominik suffered a neck strain as part of the match and it was clear that the former World Champion would be looking for revenge.

If this is Lashley's new motive in WWE, there are several other children of Superstars that the former World Champion can target next. Let's take a look at seven:

#7. Charlie Dempsey son of WWE NXT General manager William Regal

Charlie Dempsey is a newcomer to WWE on the NXT UK brand and so far the company has been keeping it under wraps that he is William Regal's son. He signed with WWE back in January and has already been able to make an impact.

He has even undergone a name change which ensures that he can't be linked back to his father. The current NXT star has only been wrestling for around three years after making his debut in 2018 before traveling the world and even joining New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Regal has a certain amount of pull in WWE and his son has been able to join the company as part of NXT UK, which is one of the company's smaller brands at present.

Given how well-known Regal is and the fact that he could be going into the Hall of Fame this year, there could be an on-screen storyline with Lashley which would allow the former WWE Champion to add his son to his list.

There are many second-generation stars in WWE at present, but Dempsey is relatively unknown and would work well in this story.

