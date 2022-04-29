7 Current and former WWE stars who announced their engagement in 2022

WrestleMania season is now in the rearview mirror and several current and former WWE stars have continued the tradition of walking down the aisle following the biggest event of the year.

The wedding season has seen the likes of Karrion Kross, Alexa Bliss, Corey Graves, and Carmella all exchange vows this month. Along with them, many others have announced their intention to marry as well.

The following list looks at just seven current and former WWE Superstars who have publicly announced their engagement in the opening months of 2022.

#5. Sarah Schreiber and Chad Dunbar

Sarah Schrieber has been a consistent face on Monday Night RAW in recent months as part of the backstage team. Schrieber has become a popular star within the WWE Universe and was able to share some exciting personal news earlier this year.

Back in January, Schreiber announced that she was engaged to Chad Dunbar. It's unclear how long the couple had been together before getting engaged. However, Schreiber shared several images during the announcement and was then congratulated by many current and former WWE Superstars.

#4. Ivy Nile and Ari Levy

ivynile_wwe @ivynile_wwe here’s to forever with you It was always youhere’s to forever with you It was always you 💜 here’s to forever with you 💍 https://t.co/zsKb54Fgvg

Ivy Nile is a fresh face on the roster after making her debut as part of the season premiere of NXT 2.0. She is aligned with the Diamond Mine but has shown that she has the ability to dominate the Women's Division, when given the chance.

Nile's 30th birthday was quite the occasion this year, as the star announced on Twitter that her partner Ari Levy had proposed. The star shared an image of the couple and her new ring before later sharing images from the proposal whilst announcing that she was now betrothed to the sports coach.

#3. Deonna Purrazzo and Steve Maclin

Deonna Purrazzo is a well-known name in the wrestling business, having plied her trade in several promotions in recent years. The current Ring of Honor Women's Champion has already had an impressive year and even announced a huge change in her personal life.

Back in February, Purrazzo announced on her Twitter page that she was now engaged to Steve Maclin, who is also a well-known face on the wrestling circuit. Steve Maclin is also an ex-WWE Superstar and was known under the name Steve Cutler as one-third of The Forgotten Sons alongside Jaxson Ryker and Wesley Blake.

All three stars have been released from the company in recent years and Cutler has since joined IMPACT Wrestling where he performs under the ring name Steve Maclin.

#2. Mojo Rawley and Grace

Mojo Rawley wrestled for WWE for almost a decade ahead of his release back in 2021. The former champion has since taken a break from the wrestling business but announced his intentions to make a return.

After being on the road with WWE and enduring their hectic travel schedule for several years, Rawley was able to enjoy some time with his girlfriend following his release and this led to the couple announcing their engagement earlier this year.

Rawley and his partner shared the news on Instagram, something the star later went on to reiterate after he was linked to former superstar Nia Jax.

#1. Former WWE Superstars Bray Wyatt and Jojo Offerman

Bray Wyatt and Jojo Offerman met whilst working together in WWE and announced the arrival of their first child, Knash, back in 2019. He has since become an older brother after the couple welcomed Hyrie the following year.

Offerman last appeared as part of the company in 2018 when she announced the first-ever all-female pay-per-view Evolution. The couple were then both released in 2021 and have since gone on to pursue other interests outside of the business.

Offerman revealed on her Instagram page earlier this week that she and Wyatt were now engaged to be married.

