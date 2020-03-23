7 current and former WWE Superstars who could join AEW by the end of 2020

A WWE legend, two tag teams, and a popular three-time US Champion could leave WWE and join AEW in 2020.

AEW have recently signed two former WWE Superstars and could add more.

Rey Mysterio's contract expires later this year

Since forming in January 2019, AEW has made big headlines in the pro wrestling world, making it clear that they want to take WWE head-on. They have a television deal, broadcast at the same time as WWE's NXT show, and have signed quite a few talented wrestlers.

There have been several Superstars from WWE who have jumped ship to join the rival brand, while former WWE Superstars have also joined the Tony Khan-led company. The likes of Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, Pac, Shawn Spears, and more recently, Matt Hardy and Brodie Lee, have all joined AEW from WWE.

There are more Superstars whose contract with WWE expires this year, who could join AEW, while they could also ask for their release from Vince McMahon's company, and join AEW by the end of 2020.

Let's take a look at 7 current and former WWE Superstars who could join AEW by the end of 2020:

#7 Gran Metalik

Gran Metalik, one of the three members of Lucha House Party, could be on his way out of WWE later this year. Metalik's contract expires in June this year, and it seems like he is eager to leave the company.

Metalik tweeted last year about his contract set to expire in reply to Kalisto's tweet, where he said that he will become a free agent in 10 months. But, with Kalisto suffering an injury recently, WWE will most likely add a few months to his contract.

Me too carnal https://t.co/ckkIvRbUFt — Gran Metalik (@WWEGranMetalik) August 19, 2019

Metalik though will most likely leave later in the year, and one destination for him could be AEW. AEW's mid-card could use a talented wrestler like Gran Metalik in their roster. And with AEW having a tie-up with AAA, a popular Mexican Lucha Libre promotion, Metalik could even have matches there.

