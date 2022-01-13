7 Current WWE Superstars who are in desperate need of a character change 

WWE repackages superstars regularly to ensure that it always gives its audience fresh content. Often a character can become stale which leads to the crowd getting bored, so the company tries to mix it up whenever it can.

At present, due to a number of releases, WWE isn't able to take characters off TV and give them the refreshing change they deserve. This means that several performers on the main roster are currently in dire need of a character reboot.

The following list looks at just seven current WWE Superstars who could do with a character change in 2022.

#7/6. Current WWE Superstars The Viking Raiders - Erik and Ivar

The Viking Raiders are currently on SmackDown, but haven't been in a prominent position for many years. The New Day and Usos are dominating the tag team division on the blue brand. Angel and Humberto look to be the up-and-coming team to watch. Meanwhile, The Viking Raiders appear to have lost their place.

The duo are former NXT and RAW Tag Team Champions, but Ivar's injury in 2020 meant the team was off-screen for several months. New faces have since been pushed into their vacant positions.

Their gimmick is interesting and would have been more exciting if they had reached the point where Sarah Logan was able to join. At present their character doesn't play a huge role on SmackDown, so they could probably benefit from being repackaged.

The Viking part of their character is only a recent addition. The duo were known as War Machine and War Raiders before their main roster careers. They could always revert to this character without the "War" name change since WWE was seemingly hesitant to allow them to use their NXT name when they were called up to RAW a few years ago.

Either way, it appears the duo need a fresh start. This could come either as a change of character or an addition to the team for the crowd to get behind them once again.

