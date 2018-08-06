7 directions WWE could take with Roman Reigns after SummerSlam

What's next for The Big Dawg?!

So, at SummerSlam, Roman Reigns gets one more chance, one more shot - and hopefully one final chance - at Brock Lesnar and the Universal Championship.

This year, Roman Reigns once again main-evented WrestleMania and, although he kicked out of six F5s, the former WWE Champion was left a bloody mess by the Beast Incarnate who retained his Universal Championship. Just one month later, at the Greatest Royal Rumble, Roman Reigns Speared Lesnar through the steel cage leading to one of the most controversial endings to a match we've seen all year - when Reigns undoubtedly won, but Lesnar's hand was raised.

Brock Lesnar has delivered many F5s to Reigns this year

Since then, a lot of things have changed. Brock Lesnar has effectively held the hostage title with the WWE Universe being led to believe that he just doesn't care, he doesn't want to defend it, he doesn't think anyone is worthy of a title defence, he won't sign a new contract, UFC is his priority, and any one of a number of other excuses that can be given, real or not, to disguise his minimal appearances WWE contract - which is rumoured to be ending the night after SummerSlam.

Reigns, on the other hand, faced off in a losing effort against Bobby Lashley in his most recent feud, only to win a Triple Threat Match to qualify for another match against Lashley, which he won to progress to a SummerSlam showdown with Lesnar...again.

But forget SummerSlam, that's two short-sighted. We know Roman Reigns will face off against Brock Lesnar, so there's only a number of scenarios that can occur. I'm more interested in what happens AFTER SummerSlam and I look at five options for The Big Dog going forward.

#7 Roman Reigns is your NEW Universal Champion

Will we see this happen at SummerSlam?

Okay, so we will get there eventually. Roman Reigns will no doubt be Universal Champion and face of the company (if he isn't already) one day. Like it or not, it is happening.

Well, this COULD be the time. I mean, why else would we be doing this match again? I won't lie, I think Brock vs Roman is always interesting but, based on the WWE Universe's reaction last time the pair faced off, I may very well be in the minority.

I mean, when Reigns won, I let out an audible sigh and thought about Einstein's definition of insanity - doing the same thing over and over, and hoping to achieve a different result. But, well, this match will probably have a different result, a Roman Empire overseeing Raw as Universal Champion.

It may not be a popular choice, but at least we'd see the belt and champion on TV a lot more...

