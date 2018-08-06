7 dream matches Ronda Rousey could have at WWE Evolution

Ronda Rousey had a dream debut at WrestleMania 34

Well, we've finally seen what she's made of, and while you still don't need to use many fingers to count Ronda Rousey's matches in WWE, never mind a whole hand, there's no denying it - she has impressed big time!

With months of speculation and build up finally culminating in Ronda Rousey making her WWE in-ring debut on the 'Grandest Stage of Them All', against Stephanie McMahon and Triple H, flanked by fellow Olympian Kurt Angle - then a complete spectacle of a match at Money In The Bank against Nia Jax for her singles debut, everyone's wondering what's next for Rousey?

So, Rousey will face off against Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam for the Raw Women's Championship and, well, barring some dodgy tactics from Little Miss Bliss, the smart money would be on a title change - but Women's Champion or not, there's no doubt Rowdy will have a huge role to play at WWE's first ever all-women's pay-per-view.

So what can we expect from Rousey at the event? Well, facing off against Nia Jax exceeded all expectation and I'm sure the Alexa Bliss match will do the same, so neither of these ladies features on this list.

Here are five first-time Rousey matches the WWE Universe would definitely love to see.

#7 Ronda Rousey vs Natalya

Rousey has found a friend in Natalya, the woman who had a hand in training her

So, let's get the logical one out of the way first. Natalya.

Friendships never last in wrestling, and both Rousey and Nattie have had each other's backs since pretty much the start. In fact, behind the scenes, Natalya even had a hand in training Rousey - so you can bet this pair could put on an incredible match.

Physicality aside, though, and this is such an easy story to tell. Little Miss Bliss will be pulling out all the stops to defeat Rousey at SummerSlam, so Natalya costing her friend the match - deliberately or not - could be the perfect catalyst to fire us all guns blazing to this match at Evolution!

Natalya may be one of WWE's most underutilized talents and, while being one of the most technically sound women on the roster, can also play a pretty mean heel. This could be great.

