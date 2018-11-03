7 early card predictions for WrestleMania 35

WrestleMania 35 could be historic for many reasons

I'll start this off by saying I'm not going to even predict the WWE Universal title match for WrestleMania 35. I have no idea what they are doing with that title after Brock Lesnar re-captured the belt he never should have had in the first place.

Does Braun Strowman (hopefully) finally win the gold at Royal Rumble? Does anyone get a shot but only at WrestleMania because of Brock's part-time schedule? What in holy heck are they doing?

If it all leads to Brock losing the belt on the upcoming Raw, fine. But it won't. He'd need to want to show up. Heck, I'd rather have had Baron Corbin put himself in the match midway through after they kicked the crap out of each other and he'd won.

At least the belt would've been kept on the show weekly, and it would have given us an awesome beat down of Corbin by Strowman.

With that being said, while 'Mania is still months away, a lot of the matches have begun to take shape.

Some feuds have already been set in motion with seeds planted during SmackDown 1000, while others seem like history, or the culmination of a multi-year feud.

We'll likely get two battle royal matches as well as a pre-show consisting of a US title match and a Cruiserweight title match.

Here are some early predictions for matches that we might see at WrestleMania 35. A lot can change between now and then (injuries, title changes, wrestler returns), but lets operate with the information we currently have.

I'm not fantasy booking matches, but rather basing the predictions on what has happened in the last month or so, and on rumors that have been made over the last few weeks.

#7 Triple H vs Batista

Triple H always has to get his wins

If you have watched WWE since the early 2000s and watched SmackDown 1000, you know two things.

Firstly, Triple H and Batista planted the seeds for a WrestleMania match at the 1000th episode of SmackDown. Batista said that Triple H 'has done everything in the business except beat me (Batista)'. That probably wasn't deliberate. If you saw Triple H's reaction, you saw how hard The Game took that fact.

The second thing is that Triple H always has to get his wins. He's done it with John Cena, Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, and he's currently doing it with The Undertaker and Kane.

It's likely he's going to do the same with Batista next April, as long as his torn pectoral muscle suffered at Crown Jewel doesn't hold him back.

Batista doesn't really care if he loses. He's just always wanted one more match, and he's said he'd want to face his Evolution stablemate just one more time.

