7-foot monster to make WWE return after a year, Goldberg targets Uncle Howdy? 6 stars The Miz can recruit to fight The Wyatt Sicks

WWE has shaken things up with the Transfer Window. For those unaware, the concept was instituted late last year and it allows for talent to move brands, be it from RAW, SmackDown, or even NXT.

For example, Braun Strowman moved to SmackDown and Bayley moved to Monday Night RAW. Additionally, Damian Priest moved to SmackDown and A-Town Down Under moved to the red brand.

Perhaps the most interesting moves involved The Miz and The Wyatt Sicks. Uncle Howdy, Nikki Cross, Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, and Joe Gacy were all moved to SmackDown, seemingly at The Miz's request. Much to his dismay, however, The Miz was soon moved to SmackDown too.

Now, The A-Lister is terrified. The Wyatt Sicks will be coming for him and he knows it. As a result, he needs to put together a super team with as many allies as possible to take down the group. This article will look at six stars he could potentially recruit to fight The Wyatt Sicks.

Below are six WWE stars who can help The Miz against The Wyatt Sicks.

#6. Maryse can fight off Nikki Cross

Maryse is a veteran pro wrestler. She joined WWE through the Divas Search and was initially primarily used as a presenter and a non-wrestler. Over time, however, she trained to compete in the ring and even won gold.

The former Divas Champion happens to be married to The Miz, so they have that obvious bond that ties them together. Given that they've teamed up together in WWE before, the pair uniting again on-screen makes a lot of sense.

While Maryse might not be much help against Joe Gacy or Dexter Lumis, she could stand up to Nikki Cross. In a standard one-on-one scenario, Maryse might be in trouble, but she is crafty and could at least cause enough of a distraction to keep Kross out of The Miz's hair.

#5. Joe Coffey, #4. Mark Coffey & #3. Wolfgang, Gallus could be called up to save the day

Gallus is a stable that came up on the NXT UK brand. The trio consists of real-life brothers Joe Coffey and Mark Coffey, alongside their fellow Scotsman Wolfgang. After being a top act on the British brand, the trio later moved to NXT in the United States.

The trio are a bunch of bruisers with bad attitudes. They bullied their way through both locker rooms, but now, many expect them to wind up on WWE's main roster soon. They are veterans and don't have much purpose stuck in the developmental brand.

The Miz could be the hand that reaches down and pulls them up to the main roster. They've had issues with Joe Gacy in the past, so there is a connection there. Plus, The Miz often likes to have lackeys watching his back. Gallus could be those lackeys.

#2. Omos could return to WWE as The Miz's bodyguard

Omos is one of the scariest humans in the entire world. Standing at over seven feet tall and weighing more than 400 pounds, there are few men, even in WWE, who come close to his impressive and imposing stature.

The seven-foot monster has been away from WWE for quite some time. Despite that, he hasn't been totally out of the public eye. Omos had a short run in Pro Wrestling NOAH where he won tag team gold and walked out undefeated.

Now, he has given up that gold and is returning to the United States. Fans assume this means he is returning to television soon. Perhaps Omos could be recruited by The Miz as a bodyguard. The big man having his back would be bad news for The Wyatt Sicks.

#1. Goldberg squashed The Fiend, Uncle Howdy could be next

Goldberg is a legend in WWE and pro wrestling as a whole. He had an infamous undefeated streak in WCW and even won the world title. He then had two runs in World Wrestling Entertainment and he captured world title belts each time.

The legend is allegedly returning to WWE this year to finish out his career. It is said he'll be having his last match, but it hasn't been made clear if he will strictly have one bout or some sort of a retirement tour, with multiple matches.

In what could be an interesting twist, Goldberg could finish out his career as a heel watching The Miz's back. It would make sense for him to hate The Wyatt Sicks. Goldberg infamously squashed The Fiend in the past. Now, he could try to do the same to Bray Wyatt's real-life brother and the stable that exists in his honor.

