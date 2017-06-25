7 former WWE Superstars who you didn't know had kids that are now wrestling

Some of these kids have huge shoes to fill.

@jaydeeLR by J. Carpenter Top 5 / Top 10 25 Jun 2017, 20:11 IST

D-Von with his sons T-n-T.

Professional wrestlers are forced to make huge sacrifices, especially when it comes to time away from their loved ones. For those who have children, the strain of being on the road for the better part of an entire year can drive a huge wedge in between parent and child. However, the children of many wrestlers grow up idolising their Superstar parents and eventually make the decision to follow in their parent's footsteps.

Sometimes you will hear of stories where wrestlers try to persuade their children to opt for a different way of life. Essentially, they just do not want to see their kids go through the struggles that they faced by being on the road so much. But with that said, there are some who genuinely support their child's desire to follow in their footsteps. In fact, many even offer their services and knowledge to help train their child.

We are all familiar with some of the WWE Superstars who have had children go on to become wrestlers. For instance, everyone is aware that Charlotte is the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, Curtis Axel is the offspring of Mr Perfect and Tamina is the daughter of another Hall of Famer Jimmy Snuka. Those are just a few of the most notable second and third generation WWE Superstars.

In this column, we are going to take a look at some of the other former WWE Superstars who have children that are following in their footsteps. This is our list of 7 former WWE Superstars who you didn't realise had children working in the wrestling business today.

#7 Big John Studd

Son: Big Sean Studd

The Studd genes are very obvious here.

Big John Studd was one of the forefathers of the big man revolution in professional wrestling. Studd was strong, agile and had a monstrous in-ring presence which was unmatched yet respected by all.

Throughout Studd’s legendary career, he feuded with the likes of Andre the Giant and even the immortal Hulk Hogan. Studd also spent time in the Heenan Family, which was a WWF stable led by Hall of Fame manager Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan.

Sadly, Big John Studd passed away in 1995 after a tough battle with Liver Cancer and Hodgkin’s disease. Thankfully, his legacy now has an opportunity to live on through his son, John Minton Jr, also known in the ring as Big Sean Studd. As a professional wrestler, Sean works primarily with Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling (ROW). Sean was also featured on WWE’s Tough Enough season four.

Big Sean Studd is still relatively new to the industry. He has the size and certainly has the genetics. If he's able to put all the pieces together, he has the potential to end up in a WWE ring in the near future.

Also read: 5 scariest moments in WWE history