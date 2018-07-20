7 huge missed opportunities to turn Roman Reigns heel

Oh, how many chances WWE had to make Roman Reigns an original instead of continuing to present him as a "corporate bootleg John Cena knockoff."

The famous quote of “nothing changes if nothing changes” was a simple definition of insanity, as doing the same thing over and over again but expecting different results are just plain irrational, and in the case of the 4-year long infamous push of one such Roman Reigns, WWE could be classified as crazy.

Even though 'Vinny Mac' positioned Reigns as the biggest hound in his yard by regularly trying the same failed booking strategies, there is most likely no way WWE can entirely get Reigns over as the next big babyface in their billion-dollar empire.

But as wrestling logic has dictated in the past, the most successful remedy for a botched babyface experiment is to utilize paradoxical booking and turn that superstar heel. And sure this solution has frequently been used and abused over the last few decades, but there is no denying that it made legends out of previously mediocre babyfaces such as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

As ditching their vanilla superhero personas for a more badass edgy personality allowed them to transcend the ranks of professional wrestling. And while most of the WWE Universe would argue that Roman Reigns is ‘too bland,’ ‘too generic,’ and ‘too robotic’ to reach the levels of success those legends achieved, you never really know until you’ve tried.

However, trying to make Roman Reigns interesting is something WWE isn’t really interested in doing. As the constant need to market him as the hottest star in the company, portray him as the all-conquering hero on commentary and the persistent refusal to just let him be a full-time unruly badass has caused a disconnect between the crowd and “the big dog.”

Therefore, the question every wrestling fan continually asks themselves when they see Roman Reigns on their televisions, how many golden opportunities has WWE squandered to turn their unproductive babyface into possibly the most hated heel in all of professional wrestling? Well, the answer is, more times than Michael Cole plugs the WWE Network on commentary.

