Impact Wrestling vs The UK (September 9th, 2018) - Ranking Each Match

The Barbed Wire Baseball Bat Deathmatch - Credit: @OliRingside

Impact Wrestling headed to the UK for the first time in several years and brought over some of their best to take on some of the best that the UK had to offer. Anyone who saw Impact vs Lucha Underground know that the company know how to book crossover events like this.

The card was a varied bag of talented Impact stars with Matt Sydal, Rich Swann, Su Yung, LAX, Sami Callihan, Moose, Eddie Edwards, Trevor Lee, Eli Drake and Joe Hendry all coming across the pond

And promising UK talents were there to oppose them with Lana Austin, Jody Fleisch, Jonny Storm, Robbie X, Adam 'Flex' Maxted, Jake McCluskey, Lucas Steele, Nathan Cruz and Justin Sysum, Jimmy Havoc.

The show took place this weekend and it was great from top to bottom and a perfect way to finish a great weekend at Wrestling MediaCon in Manchester. In case you missed the show, here are the results for you!

Impact Wrestling Vs UK Results (9th September, 2018)

#1. Rich Swann Vs. Matt Sydal Vs. Trevor Lee

X-Division Action - Credit: @OliRingside

The opening contest for Impact Wrestling Vs. The UK at Wrestling MediaCon in Manchester, England was a high-flying affair between three of the company's best X-Division stars, Rich Swann, Trevor Lee and Matt Sydal and it was exactly the right choice to kick off proceedings.

The trio started things off slowly, with a comedy sequence where they all tried to lock-up with each other but couldn't figure out how to successfully do it with all three of them at the same time. Then things kicked off and they didn't relent much after that!

The match carried on with a traditional Triple Threat set up, one of the men would get knocked out the other two would go at it for a while and rinse repeat. Swann was the standout pulling off several high-flying moves including a dive over the ropes wiping out Lee and Sydal.

The finish came when Swann nailed Trevor Lee with a move and Sydal failed to break up the count. It was a very abrupt finish and all three guys seemed confused with what had happened. It also cut off the match before it had really gotten going, deflating the crowd.

Grade: 2.5/5

