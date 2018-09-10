Impact Wrestling Vs UK Results (9th September, 2018)

All the results from Impact Wrestling vs UK

If you've been paying attention to Impact Wrestling over the last few months you'll already know that Impact have become very good at these crossover/partnership events, but if you haven't been following them closely, let me be the one to tell you. Impact are very good at these crossover events.

The first one I saw was Impact vs Lucha Underground live on Twitch during WrestleMania weekend and it was a blooming fantastic show with Eddie Edwards and Sami Callihan and LAX vs Killshot and The Mack stealing the show.

This weekend we had Impact Wrestling Vs UK live at the UK's biggest and first wrestling convention, Wrestling MediaCon in Manchester, England. it seems to follow the same formula, Callihan in an extreme rules match of some kind and LAX proving they're one of the best tag-teams on the card against the UK's Jody Fleisch and Jonny Storm.

However that's not all as Trevor Lee, Matt Sydal and Rich Swann faced off, Su Yung faced Manchester's own Lana Austin, Robbie X and Adam 'Flex' Maxted battled Lucas Steele and Jacob McCluskey and Moose and Eddie Edwards stepped foot in a ring against each other with Nathan Cruz and Justin Sysum as their respective partners.

So, let's give you the results shall we. Or you can watch it right here on Impact's Twitch

#1. Matt Sydal Vs. Rich Swann Vs. Trevor Lee

X-Division action kicks off the show

Impact kicked things with off a bang with three of the world's best Cruiserweights with Impact's X-Division stars, Rich Swann, Matt Sydal and Trevor Lee facing off in a Triple Threat match.

As expected, it was incredibly fast paced once it going (there was a small comedy section to start the match off with all three men trying to lock-up with each other at the same time and not being able to figure it out) and the high-flying action was there.

However, just as the match seemed to be building towards something big it abruptly ended with Swann pinning Trevor Lee for the victory. All three men seemed confused so I don't think this was the planned finish. From what I could see I think Sydal was supposed to break the pin attempt up but didn't make it in time.

Result: Rich Swann Def. Trevor Lee and Matt Sydal

A small error aside, this was the third match Swann had wrestled in that day as he'd previously beaten Yoh from Roppongi 3K and then finished second in the Fatal Fourway Final for RevPro's British J Cup. The guy's a workhorse.

