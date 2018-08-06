7 Last-Minute predictions for WWE Raw (6 August 2018)

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 11.03K // 06 Aug 2018, 15:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Ronda Rousey and Roman Reigns are scheduled for Raw

The latest episode of WWE Raw will take place in Jacksonville, Florida on Monday.

One of the biggest storylines heading into the show surrounds the #1 contender for the Raw Women’s Championship, Ronda Rousey, as she warms up for her SummerSlam encounter with Alexa Bliss by competing on Raw for the first time against Alicia Fox.

This week’s in-ring action will also see Sasha Banks & Bayley join forces again to take on Sarah Logan & Liv Morgan, while The Revival will face The B-Team and Mojo Rawley will go one-on-one with Bobby Roode.

Elsewhere on the show, much of the spotlight will be on Roman Reigns following Brock Lesnar’s attack on Paul Heyman last week, and the build-up to Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens at SummerSlam will continue.

Further down the card, The Authors of Pain are almost certain to seek revenge on Titus Worldwide after Apollo Crews’ surprise win over Akam, while Elias and Bobby Lashley are likely to continue their recent rivalry.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In this article, let’s take a look at seven last-minute predictions ahead of the episode.

#7 Bobby Roode vs. Mojo Rawley

Mojo Rawley is on fire right now

Mojo Rawley has been on a two-month winning run on WWE television since losing against Apollo Crews on Main Event in May, defeating No Way Jose (x3), Tyler Breeze (x2) and Chad Gable (x1) over the last few weeks.

After bragging backstage about his recent accomplishments on last week’s episode of Raw, the former Hype Bro was interrupted by Bobby Roode, who was previously mocked by Mojo after losing against Dolph Ziggler on 16 July.

Many fans are expecting Roode to turn heel in the near future. So could another defeat here be the catalyst for a drastic change in attitude? Or will “The Glorious One” finally put Mojo in his place?

Considering that this is a mid-card match with next-to-nothing riding on it, it’s certainly a tough one to call! Let’s go with Mojo.

Prediction: Mojo Rawley defeats Bobby Roode

1 / 7 NEXT