Seven life-threatening WWE botches

Sanjay Pradeep FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 208 // 29 Sep 2018, 18:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 19.

Professional wrestling is a dangerous and hard job. The amount of excruciating pain the wrestlers have to go through is unreal. Although many people belittle professional wrestling as "fake", it is far from the truth. There is nothing fake in the pain and sufferings endured by the wrestlers.

The art of professional wrestling requires extensive coordination between the wrestlers involved. In WWE, most of the spots are pre-planned. But it is tough to remember all the spots by heart and replicate it in the ring. Hence, it is natural that wrestlers might get the move wrong occasionally.

Botching is common in wrestling, and even the most acclaimed wrestlers had some bad botches. However, some of those botches were horrendous and caused life-threatening injuries. In this list, we will be taking a look at some of those botches.

#7 Edge's WWE TV debut vs. Jose Estrada

Edge is one of the most accomplished superstars in WWE history. He has had a memorable run with the WWE. From main eventing Wrestlemania to retiring as the world heavyweight champion, the rated R superstar has many moments to cherish. However, one of the moments he would not like to remember is his debut.

Edge had his debut match against Jose Estrada Jr. To make his debut match memorable, Edge performed a suicide dive on Estrada, who was standing outside. However, Edge crashed on the Puerto Rican badly, giving Estrada a broken neck. The match ended after referee counted Estrada out for 10 and gave Edge the victory. This injury ended Jose's career.

1 / 7 NEXT