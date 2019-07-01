Predictions for the 7 matches announced for WWE television this week

blake sexton FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 645 // 01 Jul 2019, 07:47 IST

The New Day will be in action on Monday Night Raw.

Seven matches have been confirmed for Monday Night Raw, 205 Live, NXT, and NXT UK. No matches have been confirmed for SmackDown Live yet. Superstars such as Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley, the New Day, the Viking Raiders, the Singh Brothers, the Lucha House Party, Moustache Mountain, Grizzled Young Veterans, Rhea Ripley, Piper Niven, Cameron Grimes, Isaiah Scott, Roderick Strong, and Tyler Bate will be competing on this week's editions of WWE television in Monday Night Raw, 205 Live, NXT UK, and NXT.

On NXT UK, there will finally be a singles match in the women's division between two bitter rivals and a rematch from NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool that is for the NXT UK Tag Team Championships. On NXT, there will be another first-round matchup in the NXT Breakout Tournament and a rematch from the Worlds Collide tournament at WrestleMania 35. On 205 Live, there will be a tornado tag team match between two of the top tag teams of the cruiserweight division.

On Monday Night Raw, there will be a first-time tag team match between two tag teams from opposing brands and a Falls Count Anywhere Match between two behemoths in a bitter rivalry with each other.

#7: NXT Breakout Tournament First-Round Match: Cameron Grimes vs. Isaiah Scott (NXT)

Both of these superstars have yet to make their NXT debut.

The NXT Breakout Tournament will continue this week. Last week on NXT, Angel Garza defeated Joaquin Wilde to make it to the semifinals where he will have to face off with either Jordan Myles or Boa. This week on NXT, there will be a match between Isaiah "Swerve" Scott and Cameron Grimes. The winner of that match will face off with Dexter Lumis and Bronson Reed.

Isaiah "Swerve" Scott is a cruiserweight that weighs at 201 pounds and is from Tacoma, Washington. He was formerly known as Shane Strickland and is a former Evolve Champion. Cameron Grimes weighs 220 pounds and is a second-generation wrestler. He is from Burlington, North Carolina, and was formerly known as Trevor Lee.

Predicted Winner: Isaiah Scott

