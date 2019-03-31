×
7 matches that have been announced for WWE Television this week (3/31/19)

blake sexton
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.93K   //    31 Mar 2019, 09:46 IST

Kurt Angle will have his last ever match on Monday Night Raw.
Seven matches have been confirmed for WWE television this week. These will be the final WWE shows before WrestleMania 35. The cards for these shows are absolutely stacked. Matches have been confirmed for Monday Night Raw, 205 Live, NXT, and NXT UK.

Top superstars like Kurt Angle, Rey Mysterio, the Boss and Hug Connection, the IIconics, Beth Phoenix, Natalya, Nia Jax, Tamina, Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Mike Kanellis, Akira Tozawa, Kairi Sane, Bianca Belair, Trent Seven, Joe Coffey, the Riott Squad, Kay Lee Ray, and Isla Dawn are all confirmed to be in action.

On Monday Night Raw, Kurt Angle will wrestle in his final match on Monday Night, there will be a six-woman tag team match involving the three competitors in the Raw Women's Championship main event and an eight-woman tag team match involving the four teams competing for the Women's Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania.

On NXT, there will be a singles match between two of the four women in the NXT Women's Championship fatal four-way match. On NXT UK and 205 Live, there will be three huge singles matches between future stars in each respective division.

#7 Isla Dawn vs Kay Lee Ray

Isla Dawn will have her first match in a while.
Isla Dawn and Kay Lee Ray both have the potential to be huge stars in the NXT UK women's division. Isla Dawn has not been seen since losing to Jinny but before that, she defeated the likes of Killer Kelly, Nina Samuels, and Xia Brookside.

She even challenged Rhea Ripley for the NXT UK Women's Championship (in the first-ever title defense of the NXT UK Women's Championship) in a losing effort and put up a spirited effort against Toni Storm in the tournament to crown the inaugural NXT UK Women's Champion.

Kay Lee Ray only recently made her long-awaited debut against Candy Floss and was able to easily score a victory. The two had an altercation last week on NXT UK when Isla Dawn was interviewed over the debut of Piper Niven and will face off this week on NXT UK.

blake sexton
ANALYST
