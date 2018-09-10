Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
7 matches that have been announced for WWE  Television this week (9/9/18)

Top 5 / Top 10
10 Sep 2018

Image result for ronda rousey
'The Baddest Woman on the Planet' will be in action on Raw.

WWE has a history of announcing matches for upcoming shows beforehand. 7 matches involving the likes of Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, Rusev Day, a returning Lars Sullivan, and Cruiserweight Championship #1 Contender Buddy Murphy.

While United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs Jeff Hardy in a non-title match has been teased, it has not been officially announced. There will also be 4 Mae Young Classic matches that will take place this week (however, specific matches have not been specified).

#1 NXT: Lars Sullivan vs Raul Mendoza

Image result for lars sullivan destroys raul mendoza
Lars Sullivan will be facing Raul Mendoza this week on NXT.

Lars Sullivan will be wrestling his first match on TV since suffering from a storyline broken jaw in June. Sullivan recently attacked EC3 backstage and then destroyed EC3's scheduled opponent Raul Mendoza in the ring. Mendoza will have an opportunity to get revenge this week on NXT when he faces Lars Sullivan in a singles match.

Sullivan defeated Mendoza the last time these two faced off in singles action. However, Mendoza may be more motivated after Sullivan's attack on him.

It is possible that Mendoza will beable to get a huge upset victory in this matchup. It also wouldn't be surprising to see EC3 show up during or after this matchup to get revenge on Lars Sullivan.

