7 mistakes WWE made on Raw this week

"They didn't care who I was until I put on the mask," anyone getting Bane vibes from Ambrose's attire?

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw was supposed to bring back credibility to the WWE’s flagship show, but WWE instead put out the same old storylines that fans had to endure last week.

But it was not all doom and gloom as specific moments from the Raw broadcast made for a good highlight reel, but once again Raw was littered with so many booking errors it would be surprising at this point to even expect anything good from WWE.

From giving us the same open forum segment from last week to once again dropping the ball with the Ambrose and Rollins feud, this truly could be the worst year in WWE programming, and WWE has no one but themselves to blame.

#1 The open forum returns

For the love of everything good, why did WWE bring this segment back?

The open forum segment is a concept that just does not work at all, as the questions from the so-called members of the WWE Universe are just crowd plants WWE conveniently placed in the audience.

So how can we as fans buy the legitimacy of this segment when we know it achieves nothing. And while some may say that it accomplished the task of introducing the world to the fact that WWE is willing to bring tag team champions to the women’s division, but we already knew that thanks to the hints that Stephanie McMahon has dropped over the last year or so. This segment was once again pointless.

The real point of this segment was to only serve as a set up for a tag team match, and that is classic WWE booking for you folks.

#2 Lucha House Party rules

Deja Vu

The Lucha House Party is a faction that is exciting to watch, but as a long-term tag team on Raw, nobody really sees them as prime players in the tag team division and that is due to the fact that we all know that WWE doesn’t even see them as prime players. So it’s a mystery how Kalisto Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado are consistently beating the once-promising Revival.

The Revival is WWE’s best tag team from a wrestling and character perspective, and it is truly shocking that they are being jobbed out in this manner. There will be a day when the creative team needs The Revival to fill a gap in the tag team division, but it would be pointless by then, as their credibility is down in the dumps.

