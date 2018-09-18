Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
7 mistakes WWE made on Raw this week

Everndran
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
9.13K   //    18 Sep 2018, 12:59 IST

Image result for wwe lesnar
It looks like Brock just came back for one match.

Monday Night Raw this week was not the best episode one would expect after a fairly jam-packed pay-per-view last night, and the problems with the broadcast can be boiled down to one key aspect, the lousy booking.

While the booking of Raw is confusing at best, fans still give WWE a chance, but from revealing why Brock Lesnar made a return to the company to the persistent overcrowding of the main event scene, WWE should have just stepped back and reconsidered the programmes they are displaying on Raw, as most of them are in shambles.

Therefore, let's go through the repetitive mistakes WWE made on Raw this week.

#1 It was all just a setup

Image result for wwe lesnar v reigns v strowman
What a terrible decision.

While most already called Brock Lesnar's return to the company a move inspired by money, some thought it was WWE rectifying Lesnar's disastrous run, but most fans were convinced that Lesnar only returned to the Universal Title scene to cash a fat cheque, and as rumors have indicated that actually might be the case.

Lesnar is a prizefighter, everyone understands that, but when he returned to beat the crap out of Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns, fans had a glimmer of hope that WWE would use him better in the few appearances he will make, but it seems like that was not the intention.

But on Raw this week, it seems as if WWE only brought Lesnar back to participate in their Suadi Arabia house show, as it will be a triple threat match for the Universal Championship between Lesnar, Reigns, and Strowman. To be honest, we saw this coming, but the fact that the main event match between Strowman and Reigns was interrupted to be a set up for a glorified house show, that is disappointing.

