5 Mistakes WWE made on Raw this week

The terrible episodes of Raw continue.

This week on Raw WWE continued the build towards their various pay-per-views and events, as Survivor Series, the Super Show Down event in Australia, the Crown Jewel event in the middle east, and the first women’s pay-per-view WWE Evolution are all on the creative team’s plate to book and build.

But somehow, even with all those events and pay-per-views to work with, this week’s episode of Raw managed to feel uneventful and repetitive. This is really disappointing as WWE are still struggling to book an episode of Raw that feels exciting and important, as other from a few things of importance that were happening you could just skip this episode of the Raw as you would not have missed much.

#1 Nothing eventful regarding the women's division

A bad night for the women's division.

With WWE Evolution almost around the corner, WWE has done nothing to build up the superstars of the Raw women’s division for the event, as other from announcing what matches are on the show, WWE hasn’t given fans a specific storyline to invest in. As this week on Raw, the two women’s division matches were basically repeats of matches you have seen in the past, The Riott Squad took on Natalya and The Bella’s, while Nia Jax took on Alica Fox. Other than that, there was no huge angle explored or reveal that got fans pumped for the matches in the future, which only highlights how the Smackdown Live writers have more interest in giving their women’s division depth and character development than Raw's.

