7 Mistakes WWE Made On The Raw Before Money In The Bank 2019

Everndran
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.68K   //    14 May 2019, 19:57 IST

Hit and Miss.
Hit and Miss.

The build to Money in the Bank is nearly over, and while the road to the annual ladder match event is usually full of fascinating booking, this year's build was not of the standard many have come to expect.

From monotonous setups that ultimately had no pay off to dream matches that did not feel like once in a lifetime events, WWE really dropped the ball with this pay-per-view, as this week's episode of Raw displayed that perfectly.

After the Wild Card Rule seemingly destroyed whatever WWE worked hard to build on the red and blue brands over the last few years, many had no real expectations from this broadcast, as most of the WWE Universe just wanted to witness Bray Wyatt acting absurd on another instalment of FireFly Funhouse.

But let's give credit where it's due, as this was not a terrible episode by any means, it's just that WWE doesn't seem to learn from their constant booking mistakes, which ultimately lets them down in the rating department. So, let's go analyse what mistakes WWE made on this edition of Raw.

#1 Talk, Set-Up, Repeat

Poor use of the big dog.
Poor use of the big dog.

Who didn't love to hate The Miz? The man was a walking heat magnet that managed to make wrestling fans loathe his lifestyle, his straight to DVD movies, and even his own wife, but as soon as WWE turned The Miz from the conceited anti-hero to a self-righteous babyface, it all kind of went downhill for the A-lister. Now, no one can say Miz isn't doing a fantastic job with his role, but to see him acting all 'buddy buddy' with Roman Reigns is just predictable from the WWE.

There was nothing wrong with this opening segment, but there was nothing right with it either, as it was everything you have seen in the past, two babyfaces discuss their business in the ring only for the heel to come out to the ring to distract them long enough to get ambushed by the heel's henchmen. WWE can do so much better, this is the last episode of Raw before the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, yet it feels like another throwaway opening to a random episode of Raw no one will remember in a few days.

