5 Moments Vince McMahon wants you to forget

The WWE has transcended many eras adapting to the whims and fancies of the audience to deliver a product that has stood the test of time.

The Golden era and the New Generation era were where wrestling dominated proceedings, but when it came to the Attitude Era, the WWE experimented with edgy content in order to take competition head on and hence, promos and backstage segments that were perhaps not applicable to all age groups was packaged along with wrestling and this took them to the pinnacle of the industry.

During its TV-14 era, WWE had many controversial moments occur in its storylines and matches, most of them were violent and venereal in nature.

World Wrestling Entertainment prides itself on being a company that is as much about entertainment as it is about professional wrestling. When the organization had a TV-14 television rating, there were frequent bouts of swearing, hardcore violence, and the showing of scantily clad women. Some events went above the usual antics, though, and had many people actively complaining to WWE.

Today, we take a look at 5 such moments that Vince McMahon wants you to forget.

#5: The Crucifying of Stone Cold Steve Austin

Stone Cold Steve Austin gets crucified by The Undertaker!

Although the legendary wrestler debuted as a heel at the Survivor Series pay-per-view, twenty-nine years ago, the Undertaker was a solid babyface by the end of the 1990s. He had been this way for years, with audiences cheering for the Phenom each and every time he came to the ring.

Then something changed, and the Undertaker began his evil gimmick in late 1998. One of his targets was Stone Cold Steve Austin. After attacking Austin on Raw, Undertaker tied Austin to his Undertaker symbol, which looked suspiciously like a cross, although it was an uppercase T with an “X” across it. The symbol rose up with Austin struggling to get out from his bonds. He was unharmed by the symbolic gesture, but nonetheless, many fans were upset by the angle.

A similar angle occurred on ECW involving Raven and the Sandman, which was of course met with a much different reaction.

Take a look at Austin being crucified by the Undertker here:

#4: Vince McMahon's limo explosion

The Angle was dropped due to the Chris Benoit incident!

The character Mr. McMahon which is portrayed by the World Wrestling Entertainment's Chairman, Vince McMahon, began to act very strange on television, not making much sense when he spoke, and randomly punishing wrestlers so that he seemed to be losing his mind. On the night of June 11 in 2007, after leaving Raw, Mr. McMahon entered a limousine that subsequently exploded. He was presumed dead.

On June 25, 2007, however, Vince McMahon revealed that it had all been part of a storyline, on the night of what was supposed to be a memorial show devoted to Mr. McMahon. The storyline was halted due to the death of Chris Benoit, which had happened the night before, and they presented a memorial show for Benoit instead. McMahon later regretted the memorial for Benoit, once he learned the circumstances around Benoit’s death.

The WWE creative had plans to run a storyline that Mr McMahon's brother Roderick (Kayfabe), who looked like Vince would then take charge of things and behave the exact opposite of how Vince was and be the anti-villian.

But, now, we may never get a chance to see this.

